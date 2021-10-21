Informational visit – Newspaper Kommersant No. 193 (7155) dated 10.22.2021

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will make his first visit to Russia on Friday and will meet with President Vladimir Putin for the first time. The meeting will take place in Sochi. The main intrigue of the visit is whether there will appear between the two politicians the “chemistry” that was inherent in the relations between the President of the Russian Federation and the previous head of the Israeli government, Benjamin Netanyahu. However, in Moscow they made it clear that warm personal relations do not arise immediately, which should not interfere with productive negotiations, especially since there are more than enough important ones for both parties. Among them, the first places are occupied by Iran and Syria, where the situation is aggravated every day.

“We try not to compare Mr. Netanyahu with the current prime minister, because Netanyahu worked with President Putin for many years, and they knew each other very well, and it takes time to establish new personal relationships,” the Israeli media quoted the press secretary as saying. Russian President Dmitry Peskov, told to the i24News TV channel on the eve of the first visit of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to Russia.

Naftali Bennett took over the Israeli government in June. Prior to that, Benjamin Netanyahu held the post of prime minister for 12 years, who was proud of his friendship with Vladimir Putin and even published a photo with the Russian president during one of the last election campaigns in the Knesset (as well as a photo with the 45th US President Donald Trump). After Mr Netanyahu’s resignation, the Russian president sent him a telegram with gratitude for “many years of cooperation and understanding.” And just the other day, a week before the meeting in Sochi, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid published information in Axios, citing sources that, having received the president’s message from the hands of the Russian Ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, Mr. Netanyahu said: “Tell President Putin that I’ll be back soon”.

Not that Moscow was expecting this moment, but a new team is always unknown, and personal relationships matter, although there are no prerequisites for major changes in the level of interaction with Israel.

“Over the past decades, Russia and Israel have accumulated significant experience of fruitful cooperation in many areas, as well as partnership in addressing important issues on the international agenda … I am sure that by joint efforts we will be able to ensure the further build-up of the entire range of mutually beneficial Russian-Israeli ties,” the statement says. a telegram sent this week by the Russian President to Mr Bennett on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The fact that little will change in Russian-Israeli relations with the departure of Benjamin Netanyahu was evident in the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to Moscow last month and his warm meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Eyal Khulata, the new head of the National Security Council, also managed to visit Russia. He will come with Naftali Bennett to Sochi. The delegation also includes an adviser to the Prime Minister, Shimrit Meir (until recently, she was an observer on Arab and military issues in the Israeli media and led the organization Link, which specializes in media projects in the Arab world), as well as the military secretary of the head of government (assistant for military Affairs and Security Issues) Major General Avi Gil. According to Israeli media reports, Minister of Construction and Housing Policy Zeev Elkin will also go to Sochi, who under the previous government was co-chairman of the Russian-Israeli intergovernmental commission and often translated negotiations between the Russian president and Benjamin Netanyahu.

The negotiating agenda will remain unchanged. Among the foreign policy topics, the main ones will be two – the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and Syria (however, this is also connected with Iran). Regardless of the composition of the government, the issue of the Iranian threat has always been a priority for Israel. Just this week, Israeli media reported that the government intends to allocate 5 billion shekels (about $ 1.5 billion) to prepare the armed forces for a potential strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Israeli Defense Minister Beni Gantz called the Iranian nuclear program a potential threat to Israel’s existence and, as a result, a “clear priority” for the Israeli defense budget. For his part, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stressed that Israel “reserves the right to act at any time and in any way” with respect to Iran, just to prevent the creation of nuclear weapons by this country – especially if the negotiations in Vienna are not resumed or stalled. on the return of Washington and Tehran to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Recall that this document was signed in 2015 by Iran, as well as five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany in order to limit the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for lifting the sanctions. Russia, on the other hand, considers threats against Iran counterproductive and actively advocates an early resumption of consultations in Vienna. At the same time, Moscow emphasizes that it was the United States that unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and did not issue ultimatums to Iran if the parties want to achieve a result in the negotiations. At the same time, Moscow actively recommends Tehran to establish a dialogue with the IAEA and answer all questions from representatives of the nuclear agency.

Moscow also opposes restrictions on opportunities for cooperation with Tehran, including in the military-technical sphere. Last year, Russia did everything possible to prevent Washington from passing through the UN Security Council a resolution on the extension of the restrictive regime on arms supplies to Iran. The “arms embargo” that was part of the “nuclear deal” expired on October 18, 2020. And just before Naftali Bennett’s visit to Sochi, Chief of the General Staff of Iran, Mohammad Bagheri, flew to the Russian capital. He met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov and discussed cooperation with them in the military sphere, including the purchase of weapons from Russia. The discussion of the issue will continue at a meeting of the joint military commission of Iran and the Russian Federation in three months. And this news is unlikely to please the Israelis, as well as the continuation of cooperation between Moscow and Tehran on Syria. But, on the other hand, the Israelis are already accustomed to close cooperation between Russia and Iran and are ready to benefit from it. True, Israel’s expectations are sometimes overstated – they hope that Moscow can exert serious pressure on Iran. In fact, Moscow can get something from Tehran only through difficult mutual compromises.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his team spent many hours convincing Russian partners to do everything possible to get the pro-Iranian forces away from the border with Israel in Syria. According to Mr. Netanyahu, his close relationship with Vladimir Putin made it possible to achieve the desired result. Moscow confirmed that in 2018 they did indeed appeal to the Iranians with a request to withdraw the forces loyal to them. However, as Alexander Lavrentyev, the special envoy of the President of the Russian Federation for Syria, said in an interview with Kommersant, the Russian side “was offered to withdraw these units on the understanding that the Americans would take measures to withdraw their units from the Et-Tanfa area and transfer it completely to control of the Syrian government forces ”. The Iranians, according to him, then heeded the Russian recommendations (though, then they returned to the south), but there was no response from the Americans. And to this day, the presence of the US military in Al-Tanf remains a headache for Moscow, which believes that the US is covering for terrorists. The Americans are not going to leave the base, and this position is supported by the Israelis, since from there it is possible to control the route of the transfer of weapons from Iran to Syria and Lebanon through Iraq.

Shortly before Naftali Bennett’s visit, At-Tanf was once again at the center of the news. On the night of October 14, four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighters entered Syrian airspace in the area and struck a phosphate processing plant in the Palmyra region. According to the official version, one Syrian soldier was killed and three were injured. In opposition to Damascus, the media wrote about the death of four pro-Iranian militias, only one of whom was a Syrian. Immediately after this attack, the pro-Iranian news agency UNews published a statement by the so-called Operations Headquarters of Syria’s allies, which promised a “harsh response” to the “Israeli aggression.”

Moscow always opposes strikes on Syria (including constantly reminding Israel that the Syrian skies are covered by Russian air defenses), but it does not actively interfere with these strikes. The only “red line” for Moscow is the safety of Russian military personnel and civilians.

At the same time, Moscow does not lose hope to achieve agreements with the United States on Syria through Israel, including on the future of Al-Tanfa.

Israeli media write that Russia asked Israel to help resume negotiations with the United States in a trilateral format at the level of security councils. In June 2019, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, as well as John Bolton, who at that time were the US President’s National Security Advisor and the head of the Israeli National Security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat, discussed the situation in Syria in a trilateral format. Then came the resignation of Mr. Bolton, and no more meetings were held. However, the parties have something to discuss “for three”. Moscow has reason to hope that Israel will be able to make Americans more accommodating, especially since the Israeli military highly values ​​Russia’s work in Syria, both in the fight against terrorism and in the policy of reconciliation. As Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben-Zvi noted in an interview with RIA Novosti, “so far there is only an idea, neither a date nor a place has been set yet.” He expressed hope that after Naftali Bennett’s visit, the situation with the negotiations in the trilateral format will become more certain.

Marianna Belenkaya