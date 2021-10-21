Intel CEO urged the US authorities to financially support the production of chips – this is a matter of national security

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger began to persistently persuade the US government to subsidize the creation of chip production in the country. According to Gelsinger, the US dependence on semiconductor factories in Taiwan and South Korea creates “Political instability”…

“If the whole world depends on one place, this is not political stability, right?” – said the head of Intel in the program “Axios on HBO”. Gelsinger is not alone in his impulse: representatives of both major American parties support the idea of ​​funding the semiconductor industry in the country, but the initiative has not yet gained momentum. The $ 52 billion investment bill has already been approved by the Senate, but has yet to be passed by the House of Representatives.

The largest chip developers in the world are American companies. Besides Intel, these are Qualcomm, AMD and NVIDIA. However, they rely primarily on Taiwanese TSMC and Korean Samsung for production. Previously, the United States accounted for more than a third of the world’s semiconductor industry, but now this figure has dropped to only 12%, since other countries have cheaper labor. “We cannot afford to be 30 or 40% more expensive than Asia. So help us narrow this gap so we can produce more and cheaper in the US. “ – Mr. Gelsinger brought up the arguments, clearly addressing the Congress.

According to the head of Intel, the company can afford to launch production without government participation, but government funding will make the enterprise larger, and it will be launched in a shorter time. Intel will spend $ 20 billion to expand development and manufacturing this year, but the company is seeking subsidies and other forms of government support. This will allow the United States to control the future of digital technology. And even the $ 52 billion specified in the bill may not be enough to catch up – according to Gelsinger, several such laws may be required.