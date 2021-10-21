Investigative Committee opened a case against Ukrainian security forces after shelling a suburb of Donetsk

https://ria.ru/20211021/donbass-1755558186.html

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case against the Ukrainian security forces after a massive shelling in the Donbass, as a result of which a child was injured, according to the investigation, on October 21, the security forces fired a massive artillery shelling of 152 and 122 millimeters of residential buildings and civilian buildings. infrastructure in the suburbs of Donetsk. It is noted that when a shell hit the house, an 11-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl were injured. In addition, several residential buildings, a gas pipeline and other facilities were partially destroyed. “A criminal case was opened on the above facts on the basis of a crime …” cruel treatment of the civilian population; the use in an armed conflict of means and methods prohibited by an international treaty of the Russian Federation. “Such crimes have no statute of limitations, and sooner or later the evidence collected by the Investigative Committee will become the subject of consideration of the courts, before which those who give and & nbsp; execute criminal orders will appear,” in the message.

