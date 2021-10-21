Is the multiverse spoiling the deaths of Marvel heroes? The director replied “What if …?”

Marvel Studios has officially completed the first season of the series “What if…?”… This was the first attempt at an MCU animation project, which again raised the question of whether Robert Downey Jr could play Tony Stark again?

One of the big mysteries that remains after Episode 9 ends is how exactly the show will relate to the rest of the projects, especially as the multiverse is becoming an increasingly important part of Phase 4’s narrative. defeated Ultron, returning to their own timelines, Natasha Romanoff found herself in a universe that lost her Black Widow. This led to a discussion about the idea of ​​the consequences of death in the MCU.

Director “What if…?” Brian Andrews spoke to Variety about the first season of the animated series, in particular about deaths that become meaningless when the multiverse exists.

According to him, the multiverse’s biggest problem was having multiple versions of the same character. Brian believes that if he and his team focus on something in particular, it doesn’t matter which Variants are alive or dead in another universe:

When it comes to summoning the multiverse, it’s like “Oh, well, this man lives in thousands of other universes,” and doesn’t that decrease the stakes? I don’t think so because you are still building one story at a time, and hopefully we are doing our job well enough.

Andrews explains that the most important part of the action is “what’s happening right now,” not how many versions of MCU characters exist in alternate universes.