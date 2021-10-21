Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a new joint exit

Сопровождать любимого на его премьерах - именно так выглядит любовь.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t the only couple to conquer New York this weekend. So, the new love duet of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shone on the red carpet of the premiere of the film “The Last Duel”. The stars, who renewed their relationship in April 2021, looked engrossed only in each other while posed for a photo of the paparazzi.

Affleck, 49, who co-wrote a drama film and also an actor on a team of Matt Damon and Jodie Komner, looked perfect in a black velvet suit. At the same time, 52-year-old Lopez chose an image consisting of a crop top and a tight-fitting brown skirt. As for the beauty image, the actress decided to rely on a nude shade of lipstick and hair gathered in a high ponytail.

In September, the duo returned to the red carpet as a couple, making their first appearance 15 years later at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of The Last Duel.

“They have a very busy autumn ahead of them, but they are enjoying the time together. Jennifer was very happy to be able to join Ben in Venice. She is glad to be with him, to support him. She loves movies. They are still very happy together, ”an anonymous source said at the time.

Lopez and Affleck resumed their romance in April, but officially announced their relationship on Instagram only in July during the singer’s birthday.

Since then, the relationship between them has become warmer each time. An early source said that they are very determined, and are going to be together for a long time.

“It’s natural that they all spend time with their children,” – commented an insider on the fact that Affleck and Lopez have already introduced their offspring to each other.

Affleck has three children from his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, and Lopez has two from ex-husband Mark Anthony.

The two originally started dating in July 2002 when they ended up on the set of Gigli. They got engaged in November, but the wedding never took place.

In May, an insider said that this time the relationship between these two is completely different, as they both were married and even acquired children from other people.