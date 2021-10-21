Jim Kramer: don’t listen to “bear billionaires”

Jim Cramer, professional investor, former hedge fund manager, author and co-founder of TheStreet.com and host of CNBC’s Mad Money, believes the bearish billionaire investing advice does not work for ordinary investors.

We are of the same blood, but the money is different

Jim Kramer told CNBC that ordinary investors should stop listening to investment advice from the richest investors about the stock market. The reason is that they have very different priorities. The super-rich can afford “complete contempt” for the stock market and minimal risk.

“It’s time to end this ridiculous leapfrog with bearish billionaires who have long been negative; they are allowed to go on the air and say whatever they want: how bad things are, despite the fact that you would make much more money on the positive than they have in the last few years, ”said Kramer.

It’s not scary

Kramer emphasizes that you only need to get rich once. Having reached the pinnacle of mega-wealth, the only real threat to such investors is inflation – it is it that lowers the value of their fortune. In contrast, many hourly wage workers in the United States are seeing wages rise.

The expert declares that many billionaires, willingly or unwillingly, scare ordinary investors away from the stock market with “horror stories about the danger of inflation lurking everywhere.”

The ugly ducklings will grow

Jim Kramer also points out that the richest investors scare retail investors away from some of the best stocks on the market, even though such stocks have nothing to do with inflation. The expert cites Tesla, Amazon and Netflix as examples.

It was about them that influential investors appeared on the air for years and spoke impartially. However, it is these securities that have become some of the most successful companies of all time, says Kramer.

This is a bad example.

The expert recommends that you stop following the example of “super-rich managers”. He stresses that the strategy of the hedge fund guys, who made giant bets against Tesla, Amazon and Netflix, turned out to be a losing one.

On the contrary, if investors held these shares for a long time, then they won, because the management of these companies worked hard to create wealth for their shareholder, and therefore for ordinary investors.

