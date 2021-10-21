https://ria.ru/20211021/elektrichestvo-1755678352.html

Kabul was left without light due to explosion at a power plant

KABUL, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The Afghan capital, Kabul, and several other Afghan provinces have been left without electricity due to an explosion at a power plant northwest of the city, the State Energy Corporation of Afghanistan (DABS) said Thursday. than Kabul and some other provinces lost electricity.

