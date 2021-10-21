https://ria.ru/20211021/elektrichestvo-1755678352.html
Kabul was left without light due to explosion at a power plant
Kabul was left without light due to an explosion at a power plant
Kabul was left without light due to explosion at a power plant
The capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, and a number of other Afghan provinces were left without electricity due to an explosion at a power plant north-west of the city
KABUL, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The Afghan capital, Kabul, and several other Afghan provinces have been left without electricity due to an explosion at a power plant northwest of the city, the State Energy Corporation of Afghanistan (DABS) said Thursday. than Kabul and some other provinces lost electricity.
kabul (city)
Afghanistan
Kabul was left without light due to explosion at a power plant