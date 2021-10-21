Kia electric cars will enter the Russian market in 2022 – Autoreview

The fundamental decision to sell electric vehicles in Russia was announced by Kia back in the summer, because the gradual transition to electric transport is one of the priority points of Plan S’s global strategy. Now there are official details: the Kia EV6 electric car will enter the Russian market in 2022.

The EV6 five-door made its debut earlier this year, it is the first Kia model to use the E-GMP electric modular platform, and it precedes an entire family of battery-powered cars. Kia calls the EV6 a crossover, and the size of the “six” is slightly larger than the Ceed SW station wagon. In the global range, there are options with rear or all-wheel drive, power – from 170 to 585 hp. You can choose from two options for a traction battery with a capacity of 58 or 77.4 kWh.

It’s too early to talk about a set of modifications and prices in Russia. For example, in Germany, Kia EV6 costs from 45 thousand euros (excluding government subsidies). The company plans to start selling electric vehicles in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and then gradually expand the geography of sales to other cities. Kia’s own charging stations will be created with the support of dealers in key Russian cities. The possibility of including the EV6 in Kia’s proprietary Flex car subscription service is also being considered.

Subsequently, Kia does not exclude the possibility of expanding the range of electric vehicles offered in Russia. By the way, this is not the first attempt to bring electric models to our market. Back in 2014, Kia was exploring the possibility of selling battery-powered cars and brought in a small batch of Kia Soul EVs. They never went on sale, but one such Soul was tested for a long time by Auto Review.