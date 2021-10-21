Kim Kardashian lost her finger: all the details, the divorce of Kim and Kanye, the latest news in show business :: Show business :: Dni.ru

Top model and sex symbol Kim Kardashian posted a new photo on her social media. Fans did not appreciate the picture.

American model of Armenian origin Kim Kardashian went too far using photo correction programs. The fans did not find any other reasons for the smeared background and the absence of a toe on the model’s left foot. The other day, the star posted a new picture on Instagram.

A beautiful figure, a sexy black swimsuit, a snow-white beach – everything is perfect at first glance.

Many followers admired the top model. But there were also those who did not like Kim Kardashian’s left leg, because it lacks one toe. “Kim, you chopped off your toe!”, “Four toes? This is the version!” – disgruntled fans laughed.

Many fans are convinced that Kim “played” with Photoshop, because of which parts of her body are in unnatural places or not at all.

The second part of the followers defended the top model. They argue that the reason for the lack of a finger in an unfortunate angle or uncomfortable posture.

In 2019, Kim’s legs were also examined in detail. That time, on the same left foot, there were six toes instead of five.

Recall that at the beginning of this year, rumors appeared on the network about a possible divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Officially, the couple have not yet announced this and have not talked about the reasons for the discord. Fans claim that Kanye cheated on his wife a lot and did not work on psychological trauma, which did not suit Kim.

