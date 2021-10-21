Kourtney Kardashian is dating a longtime friend – media

Socialite and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker began a relationship more than a month ago, insiders say.

American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has an affair with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. This was reported on January 24 by People magazine, citing sources.

It is noted that last weekend, 41-year-old Courtney and 45-year-old Travis spent in Palm Springs at the house of the mother of a celebrity Kris Jenner.

The TV star and musician shared similar stories from the pool on Instagram.

According to the publication, the couple has been dating for more than a month. They were friends for a long time, but then their relationship grew into something more. As you know, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters has known Barker for several years. They were often seen together on walks in Los Angeles, but the musician always called Courtney a friend. “Courtney is my dear friend. That’s all. I want to say that I love her to death. And I love her family to death. But yes, we are just friends,” the drummer emphasized earlier. At the moment, the couple does not comment on their relationship. Recall that Kourtney Kardashian has three children from Scott Disick, with whom she broke up in 2015.

