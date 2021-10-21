Kristen Stewart appreciates the idea of ​​playing “The Joker” in the film with Pattinson

Actress Kristen Stewart has commented on numerous calls to play a female version of the Joker in one of the Batman films, starring her former lover and Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

In an interview with Variety, Stewart responded to the campaign unfolding in American social networks, where fans offered her for the role of Batman’s antagonist.

The actress stated that she likes the energy behind this character. “But let’s come up with something different,” – urged Kristen Stewart

However, she stated that her answer was not a categorical refusal. “I’m ready to play this strange, scary person,” she replied, but admitted that the idea is not very exciting.

“Let’s do something new,” the actress repeated.

The roles of the Joker were once embodied by such actors as Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix.

Kristen Stewart rose to fame after filming the Twilight film series, in which she played a mortal in love with a handsome vampire (Robert Pattinson). After that, she starred in such films as “On the Road” (by Kerouac), “Snow White and the Huntsman” with Chris Hemsworth, “Ultra-Americans”, “Personal Shopper”. Some of the last works of the actress – Reymeck “Charlie’s Angels” and the main role in the film “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”.

After working together in the “Twilight” saga, Stewart dated Robert Pattinson for four years. The couple was even going to get married, but in 2012 they announced their separation.