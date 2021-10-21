Kristen Stewart in the lenses of the paparazzi

In everyday life, actress Kristen Stewart prefers a simple and comfortable style.

Yesterday, the celebrity was captured while walking in Los Angeles. It seems that the shots were not staged, Kristen was walking slowly down the street and looked at ease.

The 31-year-old Stewart wore blue straight jeans, cropped at the bottom, a white T-shirt, over which she wore a colored striped shirt with short sleeves. She also wore white high socks and patent leather loafers. Kristen complemented the look with several rings on her fingers, a watch on a black strap, a massive chain around her neck with a pendant and round sunglasses. The hair of the actress was gathered in a messy high bun.

Kristen Stewart / Getty Images

We will remind, recently we saw Kristen Stewart at the London premiere of the film “Spencer”, in which she played the role of Princess Diana. Then she went on the track in an evening dress embroidered with stones and sequins, strapless and in sandals with heels in a shade of silver metallic. Kristen had her hair down and her face was accentuated with makeup on her eyes. The action took place as part of the BFI London Film Festival.

Kristen Stewart / Associated Press

