Kristen Stewart is ready to play Joker just to be with Robert Pattinson again – News

In an interview with Variety, actress Kristen Stewart admitted that she would like to play the role of a strange or scary person, a monster, a bloodthirsty criminal, etc. Journalists immediately suggested the Joker – the opponent of “Batman”. The new version of “Batman”, in which Robert Pattinson plays a fighter against evil, according to critics, is able to restore interest in the franchise. Perhaps, if the box office shows tangible results, viewers will have more than one film in which the handsome from “Twilight” will once again put on a bat-man costume. This means that the heroes of the Joker, the Penguin Man and other opponents of Batman may appear on the screen again.

If Kristen Stewart is offered, and she agrees to the role of the Joker, then this will be an excellent chance for her to meet again on the same set with Robert Pattinson, with whom the actress had an affair that turned into a scandalous breakup. Recall that the couple began to build relationships while filming the cult teen franchise “Twilight”. It even went to the wedding, but suddenly Kristen Stewart had an affair with the director of her other project, which caused the anger of her lover. The actress’s betrayal caused the breakup of their union with Pattinson, and later Stewart completely fell into a same-sex relationship, confessing her bisexuality.

Now she does not hide that she does not mind being on the same set with Robert. But the image of the Joker is less interesting to her than another villain or monster. She would like to try something new. And the fans of the actress are sure that she is not averse to not only meeting with her former lover at work, but also to renew the relationship. Time will tell whether this is really so.