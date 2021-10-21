Kuban will introduce QR codes for restaurants at resorts and sports :: Society :: RBC

At a meeting of the operational headquarters of the region, which was chaired by Kondratyev, Deputy Head of the Regional Directorate of Rospotrebnadzor Tatyana Grechanaya said that now there are no active foci of coronavirus in the Krasnodar Territory. “The rate of increase in the number of cases is 9.9%, which is lower than in Russia as a whole,” she said.

According to her, the authorities still need to prevent an increase in the incidence. Here, as Grechanaya noted, tightening of some measures will help. “This is, first of all, observance of the mask regime, strengthening control over the isolation of persons over 60 and those who are being treated at home. It is also necessary to actively use QR codes to control restrictions, ”she said.

Heads of resort towns and leading doctors of the region agreed with her opinion. Sochi Mayor Alexei Kopaigorodsky said that the city expects about 120 thousand tourists. The head of Anapa, Vasily Shvets, noted that today the demand for accommodation facilities has grown to 80%.

According to the federal headquarters for the fight against coronavirus infection, in the Krasnodar Territory, over the entire period of the pandemic, 78,858 people were infected (25th place among Russian regions), 6,975 died (seventh place). Over the past 24 hours, 255 people were found to have coronavirus in the region (the record was set on July 29 – 265 cases), 41 patients died (repeating the record of October 16).

On October 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on non-working days amid a sharp increase in the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19. The head of state noted that non-working days are set taking into account the preservation of wages for employees. The decree stated that the regional authorities can establish additional non-working days until October 30 or extend them after November 7, based on the sanitary and epidemiological situation.

On the afternoon of October 21, authorities in several regions, including Moscow and the region, announced the introduction of non-working days and tightening coronavirus restrictions. Among the resort regions, in addition to the Krasnodar Territory, measures were tightened in the Kaliningrad Region – taking into account the rather tense situation with the coronavirus. There, local authorities were obliged to check in hotels and hotels from October 28 to November 7 by QR codes about vaccination or by a negative PCR test for coronavirus. The Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Kaliningrad Region Andrei Yermak explained this decision by the fact that a large number of flights from other cities arrive in Kaliningrad. According to him, the regional authorities believe that Kaliningrad will be one of the most popular travel destinations from other regions of Russia on weekends. “If a person leases his apartment to a potentially dangerous person who is not vaccinated and does not have a PCR test, this is his own risk. <...> Still, living conditions in a hotel and living conditions in the private sector differ significantly from each other. And in terms of room service, and in terms of food, and in terms of cleaning. If a person is used to it and wants to live in a hotel, he will go to the hotel, ”Ermak explained.