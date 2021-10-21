Love and Thunder “. His huge arms surprised fans

Continuation: Thor: Love and Thunder hasn’t even been released yet, and fans think they’ve found the first Easter egg.Actor Chris Hemsworth (Chris Hemsworth) in honor of the completion of filming “Thor: Love and Thunder” posted a new photo on his Instagram page. It depicts him and Taika Waititi, who is the director of this film. By the way, he will also play Korg.

The photo quickly caught the eye of other movie stars, including Dwayne Johnson and Jeremy Renner. They congratulated the actor on the completion of filming.

As you can see, the actor pumped up his arms for the role, which was immediately noticed by Instagram users.

“His arm is wider than my waist.”, – a user with the nickname sravan_sunkara_.

“His hand is bigger than my leg”, Is a user with the nickname nokhushi_onlygham.

“I think your arm is the size of my thigh.”, – a user with the nickname otishopecarey.

Torah: Love and Thunder will premiere in May 2022. As a reminder, Natalie Portman will also play the role of Mighty Thor (Jane Foster) in the film. In addition, Russell Crowe will appear in the comic strip. He will play Zeus.