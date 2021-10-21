“Lower expectations!” – Americans are taught not to notice how life is getting worse – InoTV

Even during the Black Lives Matter riots, the American liberal media began to lie in the eyes of their viewers, convincing them that arson and looting were normal, Fox News notes. Since then, this trend has continued: journalists and officials are teaching Americans to ignore the shortage in stores and the general decline in living standards.

Good evening! You’re watching Tucker Carlson Tonight. Happy Tuesday everyone. Let’s go back one year and a few months back to the day America changed. Maybe you didn’t notice it then, but it really was a turning point. The early summer of last year, the Black Lives Matter riots are in full swing, rioters in Minneapolis have just set fire to many buildings, and right in front of them, an MSNBC correspondent is reporting live from the scene.

The aggressive mob began by setting fire to small establishments throughout the city, including the liquor store, which, of course, was looted first. Naturally. Then, as the riots picked up steam, the men marched down the street and burned down Minneapolis Third Police Station.

When you saw this, you understood: “Wow, this is different from anything we’ve ever seen!” We have seen riots before. In 1992, after the verdict in the case (about beating. – InoTV) Rodney King, Los Angeles thugs burned down most of downtown. But they did not burn any police stations. Because the police station cannot be burned down: there are also policemen, armed representatives of the law! They enforce the law. Therefore, the police station cannot be burned down. After all, if this is allowed, it will become clear that the whole system has collapsed!

However, this is exactly what happened, in the early days of the BLM hysteria last summer. The police station was on fire. And it was quite clear what follows from this. That is why we do not allow police stations to be burned! Because it gives the following signal: the police cannot protect you, they cannot even protect themselves! So, the police do not control the situation, there is no more legitimate authority, now everything is decided by the aggressive crowd!

And while all this is happening, as we have already noted, there is a reporter with a microphone standing right there, and the camera is broadcasting these shots directly into your living room. This reporter was Ali Welshi. He was never famous for his intellect, but he was at the scene! Hear how he describes what is happening right behind him.

ALI WELSHI, correspondent MSNBC: Fire trucks cannot get here, it is impossible to call someone here to solve these problems. I want to be clear about how I characterize this. This is mainly a protest action, in general, without a riot.



(Laughter) This is the best video ever! You’ve probably watched it a hundred times. We review it every morning, just as an edification. “This is mainly a protest action– he says against the background of the flames. – All in all, no riot“. And behind the building is on fire.

So this video, as we have already noted, is very famous. And many people, looking at it, say: “This reporter is a fool!” Of course it is. He couldn’t even describe exactly what he saw! “What an oversight!” But this was not an oversight. It was not taken out of context. In fact, it was MSNBC’s clear editorial policy to lie about what you see live. Call pogroms and violence “peaceful protests“.

And not only Ali Velshi was involved in this. On the same day, perhaps the most oily of all MSNBC hosts, a character named Craig Melvin explained how the channel is covering the story. I quote: “This is how we will guide our reporting from Minnesota: “While the situation in Minneapolis is fluid and there has been violence, what is happening there at the moment can best be described as“ protests ”rather than riots“.

(Laughter) Calling Dr. Orwell! “Not riots, this is not riots!” The arson of the police station and the looting of the liquor store are certainly not riots! Not at all!

But MSNBC was far from the only channel whose policy was to deny reality. This is what CNN said at the time.

DON LEMON, host CNN: And let’s not forget … If someone condemns this, I do not condemn, I am just trying to understand what is happening. Our country was founded because … Just like that … Boston Tea Party, riots … So don’t get it wrong and think, “This has never happened before! This is so horrible! Where are we?! They are savages! ” – etc. This is how our country began.



Yes, this is completely normal! We’ve been doing this for hundreds of years! Even Sam Adams * once set fire to Wendy’s and looted a liquor store before burning down a police station in downtown Minneapolis! This is how our country began! We have always had pogroms and looting, almost every day, this is completely normal!

So, according to CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Washington Post and others, you as a viewer should have stayed calm, admitted that this is how the world works, it has always been, and embrace it. The country that your ancestors built is on fire – but you are supposed to shut up, because your ancestors burned it too.

It is not true. This is generally an absurd lie, and you have to be a complete ignoramus in history to believe it. Unfortunately, many people are like that. And it worked! Because propaganda works, otherwise they would not be engaged in it. And instead of fighting back these riots, most Americans, shall we say, agreed with them. “Well, it doesn’t seem entirely correct to me, but this is where our country began! Don Lemon said so. And I will be patient. “

In other words, while your quality of life is deteriorating, you are taught to ignore it. And this trend continued. The Washington Post just published this headline, and I quote: “Don’t be outraged by staff shortages in stores and supply problems“. Instead of, I quote, “constantly living on the brink of hysteria … it would be useful for us to deliberately lower expectations“.

Got it? If you don’t like empty shelves at your local store, don’t throw a tantrum! Don’t be a mindless dummy who thinks that everyone owes him! Lower your expectations! What else did you expect in America? Come on! Food on coupons? We always had a queue for food coupons! There is a certain charm of antiquity in this! Don’t complain when your life gets worse and your country is degraded.

Here is the signal we receive. And do not be surprised that this signal comes directly from those who make your life worse and destroy the country. That is, of course, from the White House.

* Samuel Adams is one of the founding fathers of the United States (approx. InoTV).