Ludacris spoke about the conflict between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson over the “Fast and the Furious”

Another family member “Fast and the Furious” spoke out about the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.

Although Diesel and Johnson have pulled back from the conflict, Diesel is approaching the finish line of the saga. “Fast and the Furious”while Johnson plays alongside Jason State in a spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, he continues to attract attention. Ludacris now admits that the rift between his co-stars is a “delicate situation.”

All I can say is that, as far as I understand, I know that these are two grown men. I believe that “The Rock” spoke about this, and I do not want to speak for either of these two. So I would leave it to its own devices, whatever their words are, and leave it that way because it’s a delicate situation.

The feud between Diesel and Johnson allegedly escalated so much that they did not act together in the same scene in the film. “Fast and Furious 8”… Johnson later joined State in the offshoot Hobbs and Shaw, which was launched into development after the conflict of actors.

Johnson said he regretted talking about the feud with Diesel and admitted that a meeting took place between the two that clarified the situation. As a result of their meeting, it became clear that “they are different.”

“Fast and Furious 10” will be released in April 2023.