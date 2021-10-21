Lyubov Sobol was put on the wanted list. She left Russia after the verdict on the “sanitary case”

9 hours ago

The name of Alexei Navalny’s colleague Lyubov Sobol appeared in the database of wanted persons of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In August, a Moscow court sentenced her to a year and a half of restriction of freedom, found guilty of inciting violations of sanitary and epidemiological rules at a protest on January 23 in Moscow.

The name and photo of Sobol appeared in the database on Wednesday evening, according to Russian news agencies. Sobol herself commented on her wanted announcement on Twitter, stating that at the moment her name and photo appeared, she was on the air for Navalny LIVE.

In August, the Preobrazhensky Court of Moscow found fellow Sobol guilty of inciting violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules at a protest in support of Alexei Navalny on January 23 in Moscow and sentenced her to a year and a half of restriction of freedom.

Sobol was convicted under part 4 of article 33 – part 1 of article 236 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (incitement to violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules, which entailed the threat of mass illness of people).