Matvienko appreciated the departure of the delegation of Poland and the Baltic countries during her speech – Gazeta.Ru

Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, commenting on the departure of representatives of the delegations of Poland and the Baltic countries from the hall of the Conference of European Speakers in Athens during her speech, said that she did not pay attention to this, reports RIA News”…

“Perhaps someone had to wash their hands. But if it was done demonstratively, it means that such a category of leaders lacks diplomatic and political culture and they are not inclined to (constructive communication. – editor’s note), ”she said.

Matvienko noted that no one except journalists noticed what happened. At the same time, she closely followed the speech of the chairman of the Senate of Poland, added the speaker of the Federation Council.

About incident previously reported. The European Conference of Heads of Parliament takes place in Athens on October 21-22.

During his speech at the event Matvienko statedthat the introduction of a federal lockdown in Russia is not required due to the situation with COVID-19. According to her, this is not advisable.

Also at the conference the Russian speaker allowed Russian recognition of the Taliban (an organization banned in Russia) government, but subject to its inclusiveness and citizens’ protection. She drew attention to the fact that real power in Afghanistan is concentrated in the hands of the Taliban.