Matvienko assessed the departure of the delegations of Poland and the Baltic states during her speech | News | News

Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko on Thursday, October 21, commented on the departure of some members of the delegations of Poland and the Baltic countries from the hall of the Conference of European Speakers during her speech.

She noted that she did not pay attention to this incident. As the speaker suggested, the participants of the event could leave the hall to wash their hands.

“If it is demonstrative, it confirms that this category of leaders does not have diplomatic and political culture,” she stressed.

According to Matvienko, the desire of some politicians to demonstrate something to someone is perplexing, “when it comes to a pandemic, such a tragedy in the world.”

At the same time, the speaker of the Federation Council urged journalists not to “scale” this situation.

During her speech at the Conference of European Speakers, Matvienko raised the topic of introducing non-working days in Russia due to the spread of COVID-19. In addition, the topic of mutual recognition of vaccines was raised. The speaker also spoke about the consultations with representatives of the “Talliban” movement (banned in Russia) that took place the day before. In addition, she touched upon the topic of a possible resumption of contacts between Russia and NATO.

So, Matvienko pointed out that if the alliance shows real interest, there will be a roadmap in the areas in which they are ready to cooperate with Russia, and this will be a sincere desire to interact, Moscow will be ready for dialogue.

The fact that some members of the delegation of Poland and the Baltic countries left the conference hall in Athens at the beginning of Matvienko’s speech became known earlier that day. In total, three people left the hall. At the same time, the representative of the Russian delegation pointed out that the members of all delegations, except for Estonia, had already returned to their seats.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa told Izvestia that the decision of the members of the delegations to leave the hall demonstrates their unwillingness to conduct a dialogue. He regretted this position of the countries.

As the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov emphasized in early September, the Kremlin hopes that one day the Baltic countries – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – will be inclined to cooperate with Russia.

According to him, the Baltic states unreasonably indulge in a sense of fear of the Russian Federation in connection with the threat, which, in their opinion, comes from Russia. He stressed that these are completely untenable fears.