https://ria.ru/20211021/delegatsii-1755584473.html

Matvienko commented on the departure of the Polish delegation during her speech

Matvienko commented on the departure of the Polish delegation during her speech – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

Matvienko commented on the departure of the Polish delegation during her speech

Federation Council Chairman Valentina Matvienko did not notice the demonstrative departure of the delegations of Poland and the Baltic countries during her speech at the conference … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

2021-10-21T14: 21

2021-10-21T14: 21

2021-10-21T14: 55

in the world

Poland

Federation Council of the Russian Federation

Valentina Matvienko

baltics

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0f/1750143187_0-0:2932:1649_1920x0_80_0_0_996afab06f9e6795092054ef039c9162.jpg

ATHENS, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko did not notice the demonstrative departure of the delegations of Poland and the Baltic countries during her speech at the conference of European speakers. According to her, even when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, there are people who still try to prove something to someone. At the same time, as Matvienko is sure, no one noticed the departure of the delegations, except for journalists, and there is no need to inflate this story. As the politician clarified, she, in turn, closely followed the speech of the chairman of the Polish Senate. At the opening session, Matvienko’s speech was the main one. The theme of the event is: “Democracy in the face of the public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic: exchange of experience, further steps.” As a representative of the Russian delegation previously told reporters, as soon as the senator came to the podium, Poland and the Baltic countries left the hall.

https://ria.ru/20210706/obse-1740175487.html

Poland

baltics

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0f/1750143187_98:2829:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ddb8403e80c3ae341b8798a382fc8c5.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, poland, council of the federation of the russian federation, valentina matvienko, baltia, russia