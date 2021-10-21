Matvienko eliminated the need to introduce lockdown throughout Russia :: Politics :: RBC

On October 21, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced a lockdown in the capital from October 28 to November 7. According to the decree, Muscovites will not be allowed to visit zoos, solariums, baths, gyms, shopping centers and hairdressers, dental offices, but pharmacies and stores with essential goods will work, and cafes and restaurants will be able to take take-away orders. Visiting museums and theaters will be allowed upon presentation of QR codes. Vacations will be announced in schools for this period. In addition to Moscow, a lockdown was also announced in the Moscow region. The same restrictions will apply there.

According to RBC sources close to the mayor’s office, the authorities expect that the situation with the coronavirus will improve in a week, so there are no plans to extend the lockdown yet.

After the end of the lockdown, a number of protective measures will be in force in the capital. Among them – visiting sports and other public events, theaters and museums only upon presentation of the QR code of the vaccinated, recovered or PCR test. Organizations and individual entrepreneurs providing various services to citizens were offered to decide for themselves whether to enter QR codes in their institutions.