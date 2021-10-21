Megan Fox tried on a tight form on the set of “The Expendables 4” – photo











Background: Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham showed the first photo of “The Expendables 4”. Liked even the real lady DimitrescuRecently, the shooting of the fourth part of “The Expendables” began, which will again bring together the heroes of popular action movies on the screen. Yesterday we were shown a photo with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, and today Megan Fox shared the image, for whom it will be the debut film in the franchise.

In the first photo, the actress put on a tight tactical uniform, and in the second she changed her black jacket to a leather jacket and a massive chain.





Nothing is known about Megan Fox’s character yet. The film also stars Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, 50 Cent, Andy García and Tony Jaa.

The Expendables 4 is slated to premiere next year.