MEP congratulated Navalny on receiving the Sakharov Prize and spoke about the procedure for awarding it

Member of the European Parliament, rapporteur on Russia, member of the European People’s Party Andrius Kubilius congratulated politician Alexei Navalny on receiving the Andrei Sakharov Prize and spoke about the procedure for awarding it on the air of the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

According to Kubilius, the procedure begins with the fact that different groups nominate different candidates for the award.

“In this case, we had 5 different surnames. Our group – the European People’s Party, conservatives, Christian Democrats – nominated Navalny. For this, too, we fought in a group where there were those who said that it was necessary to give an award to Afghan women. But we managed to convince our group. And then all these 5 candidates were discussed at a general meeting of several committees, a vote was held there. Alexey Navalny won this vote. The three leading candidates were sent to the so-called presidential council, and yesterday he decided that Navalny would receive the prize. We are very happy about this. Congratulations to Alexei Navalny and the entire civil society of Russia, ”the deputy said.

From the point of view of Kubilius, the decision to award this prize to Navalny continues what the European Parliament said in the recently adopted “recommendations to European institutions on the question of what policy towards Russia should be developed further.”

“We said very clearly that Russia is not only the Kremlin, Russia is much more. One thing is the Kremlin, which we criticize, but we have great hope that civil society and such leaders as Alexei Navalny will be able to transform Russia in the future into a country of the European type, into a democratic country. And this prize, along with the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Dmitry Muratov, shows that in Western countries, in European countries, this understanding is manifested more and more clearly, ”said the deputy.

When asked whether the Sakharov Prize was awarded to Alexei Navalny “in spite” of Vladimir Putin, Kubilius answered in the negative.

“I would not agree with that. They are awarded with the hope that Russia can transform into a normal state. This hope is strong with us. Therefore, we not only reward those who devote their lives to the protection of democracy and human rights, as it is said in the description of the Sakharov Prize, but we also think about how to help Russia follow this path by other means, ”he concluded.