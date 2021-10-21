Meryl Streep to Become Legendary Broadway Actress in Places Please

Meryl Streep will star as legendary Broadway actress Lillian Hall in Places Please. It will be directed by Gia director and Tony Theater Award winner Michael Christopher, Deadline reported.

The tape will be dedicated to Broadway and America’s theatrical heritage in general. The creators of the picture call it a “love letter” to the industry, which is currently experiencing a crisis in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

Streep and Christopher will present their take on performance art. For them, the picture will become especially personal, because both filmmakers began their careers on the theater stage. Moreover, they worked together in a production of The Cherry Orchard based on Chekhov’s play in the 1970s.

“At that time, the theater was dominated by women who gave everything to their art, like Geraldine Page, Zoe Caldwell and Maggie Smith, Vanessa Redgrave. People who, at the cost of a great sacrifice, devoted themselves to this impossible cause, ”said Streep.

The three-time Oscar winner will play one of the theater stars, who has never missed a performance and is fanatically in love with her profession. The film will tell about Hall’s work, as well as her uneasy relationship with her daughter.

Filming for the drama will begin in the summer of 2021 in New York. The project will be co-produced by Stephen Rogers (Tonya Against All, Love the Coopers), Jane Rosenthal (Irishman, Bohemian Rhapsody) and Berry Welch (Irishman, Liar Great and Terrible).