Milos Bikovich showed a photo with Johnny Depp and talked about cooperation

The star of the film “Kholop” Milos Bikovich, in addition to his acting career, a year ago began to create animated and full-length feature films. Artist with Italian-Canadian producer and businessman Andrea Hiervolin created Arhangel Digital Studios to popularize Serbian cinema.

Milos Bikovich (Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images)

And now Bikovich presented the results of his collaboration with Johnny Depp. “Yesterday we did what seemed #Impossible a year ago. Our country has had a long tradition of producing quality animated films, which has been interrupted. And I am happy that over the past year we have made an effort to get back on this path. Thanks to @andreaiervolinoproducer and @ladymonikabacardi for learning the potential of young talented Serbian artists and together we made it visible to the whole world. Special thanks to @johnnydepp for celebrating the first year of our collaboration with us yesterday and presenting the Puffins project, ”wrote Milos on Instagram, attaching a photo from the presentation of the animated series in Belgrade.

Johnny Depp and Milos Bikovich (Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images)

Dead Ends is a story about the adventures of a group of funny little birds, minions of the cunning walrus Otto. 250 episodes of five minutes each will cover gender and racial equality, environmental protection and more. One of the characters is voiced by Depp!