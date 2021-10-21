https://ria.ru/20211021/otstavka-1755565441.html

Mironov invited the head of the Pension Fund to resign

2021-10-21T12: 59

2021-10-21T12: 59

2021-10-21T16: 58

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Just Russia – For Truth (SRZP) faction in the State Duma, Sergei Mironov, suggested that the head of the Russian Pension Fund (PFR), Andrei Kigim, resign from his post. The question of the deputies. Earlier, the Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, during a plenary session on Tuesday, called on the head of the Pension Fund of Russia to respectfully treat the parliamentarians elected by Russian citizens, questions to the work of the Pension Fund. “After the meeting of the State Duma (on Tuesday. – Ed.) I have an urgent recommendation to the head of the Pension Fund of Russia Andrei Kigim. The recommendation is the following – to calm down a little, take courage and write a letter of resignation. In fact, he did not answer a single question asked by the deputies from all factions – either he mocks or does not own the situation ation, “Mironov told reporters.

