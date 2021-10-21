Missing blogger falls victim to a killer

For almost two months now, the story of Gabby Petito, a travel blogger who died under mysterious circumstances, has thrilled American viewers more than the most popular detective series. The new details of the case are not at all a denouement, but only one more detail to the mysterious death. Wyoming authorities said: Gabby Petito was the victim of an assassin.

“After a thorough investigation, we can provide the conclusion of our pathologists: the death of Gabrielle Venora Petito was violent, strangled. We can not give the exact date of death, but, apparently, the body lay in the wild for three or four weeks,” – said Brent Blue , Coroner of Teton County.

All of America literally followed the fate of Gabby Petito. In July, she and her fiancé decided to travel across the United States from Florida to Wyoming in Gabby’s motor home. On the way, she actively blogged – posted videos about local attractions, which gained hundreds of thousands of views. She often appeared in the photo with her fiancé. They looked like a happy couple – they laughed, kissed, ran along the beach.

In mid-August – at the height of the trip, when the young people were in Utah – a quarrel occurred in the mobile home, which was heard by an unknown person. He called the police, and the arriving officers found Gabby hysterical. She cried and complained of mental illness.

Here is a snippet of the conversation – recorded by the camera of one of the policemen.

Officer: Did he grab you? Did he beat you? We want to know the truth if he stabbed you.

Gabby: Yes, but I hit him first.

Officer: Where did he hit you? Don’t worry, be honest.

Gabby: He grabbed my face. Strongly dug his nails, even traces remained.

The young people convinced the police that they made up and nothing terrible happened. We continued our journey. But at the end of August, Gabby disappeared. She was last seen at a restaurant near a camping site in Teton County National Park. And the groom returned home in September – in the same mobile home. Where Gabby is, he refused to say – to both her parents and the police.

He said that his lawyer had advised him to keep quiet. His house was searched, but nothing was found. And soon the guy disappeared.

His whereabouts are still unknown. The whole state was looking for Gabby. Police, FBI, National Guard, volunteers. Leading American TV channels joined the search. Literally on a daily basis, updating news about the loss. On TikTok, videos with the hashtag “Find Gabby” have scored nearly 800 million views.

The girl’s body was found almost a month later, in the forest zone of the National Park. Murder charges have not yet been filed against Gabby’s fiancé, but the Wyoming authorities have admitted that it is about violence.

“Unfortunately, there are more and more such deaths in our country, but other cases do not attract such attention. This girl was a famous blogger, and people worried about her. But due to domestic violence, we are losing a huge number of young men and women without any media attention. “Said Brent Blue, Teton County Coroner.

Gabby Petito’s fiancé is wanted. So far, on charges of theft: the police said that after fleeing, he withdrew almost all the money from the girl’s card. Now the authorities are searching in the Carlton Reserve, where he supposedly could go.