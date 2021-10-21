Moonbeam will be deployed on Polkadot before the end of the year | Blockchain24

As Polkadot approaches its first parachain auction, Moonbeam, one of the fastest growing parachains on the Polkadot network, is already gaining traction. Launched in 2020, Moonbeam first deployed its Moonriver canary network to Kusama, Polkadot’s sister network, in June 2021, and Moonbeam will roll out to Polkadot later this year.

Since its launch, Moonbeam (GLMR) has positioned itself as “the Ethereum compatible smart contract parachain on Polkadot,” offering dApp developers access to fully Ethereum compatible smart contract parachains on Polkadot. With Moonbeam, dApp developers get the same experience as Ethereum, without compromising on Polkadot’s valuable features.

This means that developers can run Ethereum Solidity contracts on Polkadot without major changes to existing code. Moreover, they can leverage existing Ethereum-compatible tools while leveraging Polkadot-specific features such as on-chain governance, cross-chain integration, higher throughput and lower transaction costs.

Moonbeam has already caught the attention of dApp developers looking for a more scalable and cost effective alternative to Ethereum. Moonbeam is now integrating some of the best-known solutions to further expand its capabilities, partnering with many promising DeFi projects.

Moonbeam on the way to the moon

PureStake, one of the leading providers of blockchain infrastructure and tools, announced the launch of the Moonbeam smart contract platform in April 2020 to simplify the process of building multi-chain decentralized applications. In August 2020, PureStake received a grant from the Web3 Foundation, which further accelerated the development of Moonbeam and Moonriver.

Following this, Moonbeam announced the launch of its public TestNet, Moonbase Alpha, allowing developers to test Moonbeam’s Ethereum compatibility features. In September 2020, Moonbeam successfully completed its $ 1.4 million seed round led by Hypersphere Ventures alongside other notable contributors such as Arrington XRP Capital, Du Capital, HashKey and more. Moonbeam underwent several technical updates in the following months, adding new features to its platform, including Ethereum-style publishing / subscribing capabilities, Moonbeam Truffle Box, unified accounts, and multi-picker support.

2021 has also been an eventful year for the Moonbeam team. From winning the second round of Kusama parachain auctions to reaching # 1 on Polkadot, Moonbeam has been busy completing important milestones on her roster. Several promising projects such as IDEX, SushiSwap, Injective, AnySwap, MyWish, Authtrail, CREAM Finance, Lido, Impossible Finance, Automata Witness and myNFT, among others, are already using Moonbeam to extend their service availability.

In addition to these relationships, Moonbeam is continuously integrating existing oracles and APIs such as The Graph (GRT), Biconomy (BICO), OnFinality, Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), Band Protocol (BAND) and Chainlink (LINK) into its network to provide multi-chain functionality. Notably, Moonriver (MOVR), the Kusama version of Moonbeam, won the second round of the current Kusama parachain slot auction, with 6,000 network members blocking 205,935 KSM tokens to support Moonriver’s bid.

With a parachain slot, Moonriver became a flagship project in Kusam, reaching a total locked cost (TVL) of $ 93,272,786 in a matter of months.

“In the six weeks that have passed since the launch of Moonriver, 2.5 million transactions have been made, 128 thousand wallet addresses have been created and $ 256 million contributed in the form of TVL. In short, there is a lot of interest and growth on the web in a very short time in DeFi, NFT and gaming use cases, ”says Derek Yu, founder of Moonbeam. Much of this implementation is a result of the Ethereum compatibility that Moonriver offers, making it easier to deploy team smart contracts on the network. But we are also working on unique features that are only possible because Moonriver is built using Substrate and is parachain on Kusama. This will allow us to extend the underlying EVM with built-in cross-chain integration for assets and remote blockchain functionality, opening up new use cases for developers. ”

While Layer 2 scaling solutions like ZK and Upbeat Convolutions strive to make Ethereum more competitive, Moonbeam cannot compete directly with these projects. Instead, Moonbeam focuses on transforming the dual benefits of full Ethereum compatibility together with Polkadot’s built-in dApp developer functionality, cementing itself as a truly multi-chain platform, developer-friendly and fully equipped to support multiple use cases.