More than a billion people vaccinated against coronavirus in India

More than 1 billion people in India have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Indian Health Minister Mansuh Mandavia said. RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

NEW DELHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. More than 1 billion people in India have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, said Indian Health Minister Mansuh Mandavia. “Congratulations to India!” Mandavia tweeted under a picture stating that India has 1,000,000,153 vaccinated against coronavirus, making India the second country to vaccinate more than 1 billion people against COVID. At the beginning of September, the Chinese authorities announced the achievement of this mark. The Ministry of Health has not yet cited the latest statistics on vaccinations in India. More than 991 million people had received the COVID-19 vaccine in India as of Wednesday morning, with 701 million receiving one dose of the vaccine and more than 290 million receiving both doses as of Wednesday morning. India remains the world’s second most diagnosed coronavirus case. … According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, since March last year, when the pandemic began in the country, the total number of people infected has exceeded 34.1 million, more than 33.4 million have recovered, more than 452 thousand have died, and the number of people receiving treatment has dropped to 178 thousand.

