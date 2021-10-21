Moscow and the region will be quarantined from October 28

Moscow will be quarantined from October 28. The work of almost all service enterprises, shops, government agencies will be stopped in the city, vacations are announced in children’s schools and kindergartens. The decree was signed by the mayor of the city Sergei Sobyanin.

According to the order of the mayor, the so-called non-working day regime is introduced in the city from October 28 to November 7. Restaurants and cafes at this time will be able to work only for takeaway and delivery. It is forbidden to hold mass events in the city. At the same time, theaters and museums were allowed to work, provided that the occupancy rate was no more than 50 percent.

Similar measures are being introduced in the Moscow region. The decree was signed by the governor of the region, Andrei Vorobyov.

In Russia, the number of patients with a new type of coronavirus infection is growing. On October 21, the country for the 14th time in October updated the maximum daily deaths from coronavirus, 1036 people died. Against this background, President Vladimir Putin declared non-working days in the country from October 30 to November 7 inclusive, allowing the regions to extend this period in both directions.

In Moscow, over the past day, 7897 cases of coronavirus infection were detected, 77 people died per day. Moreover, in most days of October, daily mortality differs by only 2-3 people per day. In most cases, such a statistical anomaly may indicate manipulation of statistics by government agencies.