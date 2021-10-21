https://ria.ru/20211021/moskva-1755603097.html

Moscow authorities have clarified the rules for visiting events, theaters and museums

2021-10-21T15: 39

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. To get to public events in Moscow, you need a QR code of one of three types – vaccinated, recovered, or issued after a negative PCR test. RIA Novosti was told about this by the press service of the Moscow Department of Information Technologies. “For access to events, theaters and museums, it will be possible to present any of the three types of QR codes. Recall that the following categories of citizens can receive a QR code: vaccinated & lt; … & gt; the second component of the vaccine or a single-component vaccine registered in Russia; those who have had coronavirus in the last six months and have a negative PCR test obtained in Moscow laboratories connected to the EMIAS, “the DIT said. the validity of the digital analogue of negative PCR is 72 hours from the moment of its registration. For the period of non-working days – from October 27 to November 7 – theaters and museums in Moscow will be able to operate with a room occupancy of no more than 50 percent and with all applicable restrictions. From November 8, the admission will be increased to 70 percent. From the same date, the requirements for mandatory verification of QR codes and wearing masks will be applied when holding concerts, entertainment, cultural, entertainment, sports and other events with the simultaneous presence of more than 500 people. Organizers of events with fewer participants are encouraged to consider similar measures.

2021

