Moscow headquarters reported a sharp increase in the number of cases of acute respiratory viral infections :: Society :: RBC

In Moscow, the number of SARS cases among all age groups has sharply increased; last year, 1.5 times fewer cases were detected. The journalists were informed about this in the capital’s operational headquarters.

“[Рост числа заболевших] creates a high additional burden on the medical system and the threat of serious complications for patients, ”the headquarters said.

Two days ago, on October 19, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin spoke about the increase in SARS cases in the city. He pointed out that the high incidence of respiratory diseases is a distinctive feature of this year, in 2020 there were fewer cases of Muscovites.

At the end of September, the Moscow mayor’s office said that all patients with acute respiratory viral infections will undergo rapid testing for the coronavirus antigen. Vice-Mayor Anastasia Rakova noted that such a measure would make it possible to promptly detect the infection and start treating the patient, which is especially important in case of COVID-19. According to her, the results of express tests coincide with the data of PCR testing in 85% of cases, but it allows a diagnosis to be made in 10–20 minutes. In case of a positive test result, tests will have to be passed to everyone who lives with the sick person, Rakova added.