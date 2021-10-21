https://ria.ru/20211021/ogranicheniya-1755556598.html

Moscow introduced new restrictions on coronavirus

Moscow introduced new restrictions on coronavirus – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

Moscow introduced new restrictions on coronavirus

In Moscow, due to the spread of COVID-19, non-working days will be established from October 28 to November 7, according to the decree of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. In Moscow, due to the spread of COVID-19, non-working days will be established from October 28 to November 7, according to the decree of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The document was adopted in pursuance of the president’s instructions. historical peaks in the incidence of covid, “the website of the mayor of the city says. During this period, the following measures will be introduced: At the end of non-working days, free travel on public transport will be suspended for elderly Muscovites and people with chronic diseases. This will not affect those who have been ill and vaccinated. Also, from November 8, theaters and museums will continue to work using QR codes with a 70 percent occupancy rate. The requirements for the mandatory use of codes and masks will apply when holding concerts and cultural, entertainment, sports and other events, which will be attended by more than 500 people. Organizers of events with fewer participants are encouraged to consider similar measures, and vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization. This was also indicated in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.

