Moscow introduced new restrictions on coronavirus
In Moscow, due to the spread of COVID-19, non-working days will be established from October 28 to November 7, according to the decree of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. In Moscow, due to the spread of COVID-19, non-working days will be established from October 28 to November 7, according to the decree of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The document was adopted in pursuance of the president's instructions. During this period, the following measures will be introduced: At the end of non-working days, free travel on public transport will be suspended for elderly Muscovites and people with chronic diseases. This will not affect those who have been ill and vaccinated. Also, from November 8, theaters and museums will continue to work using QR codes with a 70 percent occupancy rate. The requirements for the mandatory use of codes and masks will apply when holding concerts and cultural, entertainment, sports and other events, which will be attended by more than 500 people. Organizers of events with fewer participants are encouraged to consider similar measures, and vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization. This was also indicated in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.
The document was adopted in pursuance of the President’s instructions.
For this period, the following measures will be introduced:
The work of all trade and service enterprises is suspended, except for the sale of drugs, food and other essential goods, while delivery is not limited. Restaurants and cafes can be taken away;
The provision of public services in the centers “My Documents” is suspended, except for urgent registration of acts of civil status;
Holidays will be announced in schools and kindergartens. The work of circles and sections is suspended. For preschoolers who have no one to leave at home with, they organize duty groups. Higher and secondary vocational educational institutions can only work remotely;
Medical organizations will continue to provide planned assistance. Emergency medical care is maintained in full.
Admission to theaters and museums will be carried out only by QR codes and in masks with occupancy of no more than 50 percent;
Mass events can only be carried out by decision of the state authorities or in agreement with the city administration of Rospotrebnadzor.
At the end of non-working days for elderly Muscovites and people with chronic diseases, free travel on public transport will be suspended. This will not affect those who have been ill and vaccinated.
Sobyanin compared non-working days in Moscow with antipyretic
Also, from November 8, theaters and museums will continue to work using QR codes with a 70 percent occupancy rate. The requirements for the mandatory use of codes and masks will apply when holding concerts and cultural, entertainment, sports and other events, which will be attended by more than 500 people. Organizers of events with fewer participants are encouraged to consider similar measures.
Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization. This was also indicated in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.