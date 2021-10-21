Moscow introduces additional measures to combat coronavirus on October 25 | Video | News

In Moscow, from October 25, additional measures are being introduced to combat the spread of coronavirus infection. The decision was made by the city authorities, Sergei Sobyanin said. In the period until February 25, that is, for four months, elderly Muscovites, as well as those who suffer from chronic diseases and are not vaccinated against coronavirus, are ordered to observe a home regime, the Izvestia TV channel reports. Employers must provide remote work for such employees, as well as transfer to a remote format at least 30% of employees of all other ages.

The only exception is for those whose presence in the workplace is critical to the functioning of the organization. The requirement does not apply to vaccinated employees, as well as those who work in a number of strategic industries – in medical organizations, defense enterprises, Rosatom, Roskosmos and some others. However, in these industries, according to the decision of the chief sanitary doctor of the capital, the management of enterprises must ensure that at least 80% of the personnel are vaccinated by January 1, 2022. At the same time, vaccination with the first component of the vaccine must be completed by December 1, 2021.

The Izvestia TV channel is available in the packages of cable operators, in Moscow it is located on the 26th button. The channel is also broadcast live on the iz.ru website.