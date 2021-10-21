Moscow State University and Baumanka will go on holidays on non-working days :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Ekaterina Chesnokova / RIA Novosti



Moscow State University will close for holidays from October 28 to November 7 inclusive, the corresponding order of the rector Viktor Sadovnichy is published on the university website.

“From October 28 to November 7, 2021, interact and consult with students within the framework of ongoing monitoring and measures to prepare for intermediate certification exclusively using e-learning and distance learning technologies,” the document says. There will be no other occupations, employees, except for those who work in the duty services, will go on vacation with pay.

Also for this period, students of the Moscow State Technical University will be sent on vacation. N.E. Bauman.

“From October 28 to November 7, 2021, the university is closed. Training in the main programs during the specified period is not carried out, ”the university said in its Telegram channel.

President Vladimir Putin has supported the introduction of non-working days with salary retention throughout the country from October 30 to November 7.

At the discretion of the regions, somewhere the non-working period may be extended depending on the situation. In Moscow and the region, it will begin two days earlier, from October 28.

During non-working days, the Ministry of Education recommended that the regions send schoolchildren on unscheduled vacations.