Moscow will extend November holidays to reduce the growth of COVID-19 infections

Due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection in Moscow, additional measures have been taken to combat the pandemic. From October 28 to November 7, 2021, non-working days are established in the city. Sergei Sobyanin wrote about this in his blog.

“The situation in Moscow also continues to develop according to the worst scenario. In the coming days, we will reach historical peaks in the incidence of covid, ” Sergei Sobyanin emphasized. “Experience shows that non-working days are the most effective way to reduce morbidity and mortality from covid, as they allow you to quickly break the maximum number of chains of disease spread.”

During this period, the work of all enterprises and organizations on the territory of Moscow should be suspended, with the exception of organizations that ensure the functioning of the city infrastructure, enterprises of a continuous cycle and some others, the activities of which cannot be terminated in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation.

From 28 October the activity of enterprises and organizations in the sphere of trade, services, public catering, sports, culture, recreation and entertainment, film screenings and others is suspended, with the exception of the sale of drugs, food and essential goods.

“Restaurants and cafes can operate takeaway and delivery of ready-made meals. The work of corporate catering establishments and restaurants in hotels is not limited, provided that there is no access to unauthorized persons, “- said the Mayor of Moscow.

The provision of public services in the centers “My Documents” and the premises of Moscow authorities is suspended, with the exception of urgent services for registration of acts of civil status. Medical organizations will continue to provide routine medical care.

The provision of public services in electronic form is preserved in full.

Holidays are announced in kindergartens and schools from October 28 to November 7. The work of organizations of additional education, sports schools, children’s circles and sections is suspended. For preschoolers who have no one to leave at home, the work of duty groups will be organized in city kindergartens. Higher and secondary vocational educational institutions can conduct classes exclusively remotely.

Medical organizations will continue to provide routine medical care. Emergency medical care is maintained in full.

Theaters and museums will also be able to continue operating. However, their visit will be possible only if the occupancy of the premises is no more than 50 percent, the use of QR codes and protective masks. It is recommended that similar decisions be made by the federal authorities in relation to the cultural organizations subordinate to them.

The city will be prohibited from holding mass cultural, entertainment, sports, advertising, entertainment and other events, with the exception of those approved by the state authorities or the capital’s Office of Rospotrebnadzor.

From November 8 Moscow will begin to return to its usual life, but with a number of restrictions.

In connection with the introduction of a home regime for elderly Muscovites over the age of 60 and those with chronic diseases, preferential and free travel on public transport will be suspended.

“The blocking of transport cards will not affect citizens who have had COVID-19 over the past six months, or have been vaccinated,” the Moscow Mayor said.

Social cards will be unblocked immediately after vaccination with the first component.

Theaters and museums will continue to work with the mandatory use of QR codes, protective masks and a maximum 70 percent occupancy of the premises.

From November 8 the mandatory use of QR codes and protective masks is introduced during concert, entertainment, cultural, entertainment, sports and other events with the simultaneous presence of more than 500 people. Organizers of events with fewer than 500 participants are also encouraged to make similar decisions.

“Let’s take a little rest and help preserve the lives and health of many people. And then the city can return to normal life. Consider how you can make the most of an unplanned vacation for yourself and your family. Being outdoors more often in the park next to your house or living in the country are good ideas, ”concluded Sergei Sobyanin.