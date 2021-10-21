https://ria.ru/20211021/proverki-1755609310.html
Moscow will strengthen checks on compliance with COVID-19 measures in retail chains
Moscow will strengthen checks on compliance with measures on COVID-19 in retail chains – RIA Novosti, 10/21/2021
Moscow will strengthen checks on compliance with COVID-19 measures in retail chains
The Moscow authorities will intensify checks in retail chains and at catering establishments during non-working weeks, both in person, and through video recording and posts on social networks, … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
2021-10-21T15: 53
2021-10-21T15: 53
2021-10-21T15: 55
spread of coronavirus
society
Moscow
health – society
coronaviruses
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/05/1739961779_0-0:2948:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_66f1a4fd444d3541da1f91023a924b01.jpg
MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow authorities will intensify checks in retail chains and catering establishments during non-working weeks, both in person and through video recording and posts on social networks, Alexei Nemeryuk, head of the department of trade and services of the capital, told RIA Novosti on Thursday. catering establishments during the non-working week. We will monitor the situation both during face-to-face inspections and respond to violations through video recording and posts on social networks, “Nemeryuk said.
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/05/1739961779_33-0:2502:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_6fb368fb4f39431f40bf672c7d9a9e4b.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, Moscow, health – society, coronaviruses, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
Moscow will strengthen checks on compliance with COVID-19 measures in retail chains