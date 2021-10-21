https://ria.ru/20211021/proverki-1755609310.html

Moscow will strengthen checks on compliance with COVID-19 measures in retail chains

2021-10-21T15: 53

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow authorities will intensify checks in retail chains and catering establishments during non-working weeks, both in person and through video recording and posts on social networks, Alexei Nemeryuk, head of the department of trade and services of the capital, told RIA Novosti on Thursday. catering establishments during the non-working week. We will monitor the situation both during face-to-face inspections and respond to violations through video recording and posts on social networks, “Nemeryuk said.

society, Moscow, health – society, coronaviruses, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia