MTS began to lease the iPhone – from 3640 rubles per month

It became known that the MTS company, together with the startup Arenter, which specializes in the rental of electronics and other equipment, has launched a monthly rental service for smartphones. At this stage, the service is available in Moscow and the Moscow region and applies to the last three generations of Apple iPhone smartphones. In the future, the program can be expanded to more regions and smartphone brands.

According to the available data, the pilot project for the provision of smartphones for rent will last for six months, after which a decision will be made on the feasibility of its scaling. As for the cost of renting a smartphone per month, it will depend on the chosen model. The cheapest option at the moment – the iPhone XR – is offered for 3640 rubles per month. For the most expensive option in the form of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you will have to pay at least 8,900 rubles per month. It is noted that the client is not responsible for abrasions and minor scratches that may appear during use. MTS believes that the service can interest the youth audience, “Which is not interested in loans and standing liabilities”as well as people who want to test flagship smartphones before purchasing.

According to the source, MegaFon plans to launch a similar service in the near future. It will not be limited to the latest iPhones and customers will be able to rent smartphones from different manufacturers. It is assumed that MegaFon’s rental service will be available in all regions of the country. A Tele2 spokesman noted that at present the company does not consider it expedient to launch a smartphone rental service. At the same time, Tele2 has a rental of portable chargers in the showrooms. Note that retail Samsung and re: Store have a subscription service for a gadget, within which the client makes a monthly payment and makes an exchange when a new device is released. This service is suitable for customers who want to change their smartphone to a new flagship model every year.