Murder of British MP Emessa: Ali Khabri Ali facing terrorism charges

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
65

Ali Harbi Ali

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with the high-profile murder of British MP David Emess, the British prosecutor’s office said. Prosecutors consider the murder of David Ames a terrorist crime.

Ali Harbi Ali is a British citizen originally from Somalia. His father is a former adviser to the Prime Minister of Somalia, who headed the department of the government of this country for mass media and communications.

“We will declare in court that this murder was related to terrorism, namely, that the killer’s motivation was ideological and religious,” said Nick Price, a spokesman for the British prosecutor’s office.

Ali is in custody awaiting trial.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here