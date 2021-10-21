Murder of British MP Emessa: Ali Khabri Ali facing terrorism charges

4 hours ago

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with the high-profile murder of British MP David Emess, the British prosecutor’s office said. Prosecutors consider the murder of David Ames a terrorist crime.

Ali Harbi Ali is a British citizen originally from Somalia. His father is a former adviser to the Prime Minister of Somalia, who headed the department of the government of this country for mass media and communications.

“We will declare in court that this murder was related to terrorism, namely, that the killer’s motivation was ideological and religious,” said Nick Price, a spokesman for the British prosecutor’s office.

Ali is in custody awaiting trial.

To view this content, you need to enable JavaScript or use another browser Video caption, British MP David Emess is killed in a knife attack. Video

Soon after the scandalous murder, newspapers found out that the name of Ali Harbi Ali was known to law enforcement officers for some time: several years ago he was recommended to be included in Prevent, an educational program developed by the British Ministry of the Interior as part of the national strategy to combat extremism.

The program is aimed at people at risk of radicalization, but participation in it is voluntary, and Ali Harbi Ali is known to have been in it for a short time.

At the same time, according to sources from The Sunday Times, Ali was not closely monitored by the special services as a potential terrorist preparing an attack.

British MP David Emess was killed last Saturday while meeting with voters at the parliamentary reception at the church in Lee-on-Sea in southeastern Essex.

Photo author, PA Media Photo caption, Elemental memorial at the site of the murder of Emess

Emess, the father of five, has been a private but highly visible member of the Conservative Party for nearly 40 years. He became a Member of Parliament for the city of Basildon in Essex back in 1983.