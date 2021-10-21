Muscovite deliberately infected her family with coronavirus and died

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-21/moskvichka_namerenno_zarazila_svoyu_semyu_koronavirusom_i_umerla https://www.znak.com/2021-10-21/moskvichka_namerenno_zarazila_svoyu_semyu_koronavirusom_i_umerla 2021.10.21

A resident of Moscow died of coronavirus, deliberately infecting herself and her family, including two daughters. Pavel Brand, director of the Semeynaya clinic, told about this on Facebook.

The medic published the correspondence of his friend, from which it follows that his 42-year-old classmate Anastasia wanted to specifically infect all family members “in a mild form”. A woman read somewhere that for a mild course of the disease, it is allegedly necessary to become infected with a coronavirus from someone who carries it in a mild form.

To do this, a Muscovite, along with two daughters, went to a sick friend. As a result, the whole family, including her husband, became infected with COVID-19. One of the daughters, 9 years old, was admitted to intensive care. “Nastya was very worried about her, wrote that she would never forgive herself,” a friend writes.

The woman herself became seriously ill, she “was short of breath, had shortness of breath,” but for a long time did not want to seek medical help and later died in the hospital. From the correspondence, it follows that her youngest daughter was transferred from intensive care, the husband of the deceased and her second daughter suffered a mild coronavirus.

Recently, official statistics speaks of a sharp increase in the number of cases of covid, and daily records for the number of deaths are recorded. Because of this, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced non-working days from October 30 to November 7.

Currently, four vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light. The Ministry of Health has repeatedly stated that the proportion of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%. However, at the moment in Russia, only 47.2 million people are fully vaccinated against coronavirus – this is 32.3% of the population.

