Muscovites were warned about frost – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

Don’t wait for heat: Muscovites have been warned about the imminent arrival of frost

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. A cold snap to minus six degrees is expected in Moscow on Monday night, the Hydrometeorological Center reported. Against the backdrop of rising atmospheric pressure on Monday, October 25, partly cloudy without precipitation and a significant cooling are expected. “The temperature will drop to minus six to one degrees. above zero – plus five “, – experts warned. The wind speed will reach eight meters per second. On Tuesday, cloudy weather will remain, with clearings, no precipitation. Frosts of up to five degrees are expected at night, during the day it will get warmer up to plus seven. The southwest wind will accelerate to eight meters per second.

