Named food habits that lower cholesterol levels

If you are struggling with high cholesterol levels, then Eat This! Not That! picked up easy ways to do it. You just need to change some of your eating habits.

1 Start your day with oatmeal

If you want a healthier start each day, try making oatmeal a part of your breakfast.

“Beta glucan is a soluble fiber found in oatmeal that helps lower LDL cholesterol and makes you feel full. As a bonus, oatmeal is also available in various forms such as instant oatmeal and oatmeal, ”explains nutritionist Kristen Fleming.

2 Increase your intake of unsaturated fat

While saturated fat can raise cholesterol levels, adding unsaturated fat to your diet can have the opposite effect.

“Unsaturated fats are really beneficial because they lower total cholesterol and blood pressure while still providing the body with energy,” says Fleming. She notes that fish are rich in omega-3s such as salmon, mackerel and tuna; nuts such as almonds, brazil nuts, and walnuts; and vegetable oils, including sunflower, olive, corn and nut oils, are good sources of unsaturated fats.

3 Stick to More Vegetarian Protein Sources

If you are on a meat-based diet, adding a few more vegetarian or vegan options to your meal plan can help control your cholesterol levels quickly.

“A vegetarian lifestyle not only helps you shed those extra pounds, it also helps lower LDL cholesterol,” says Fleming, citing a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Thus, “the risk of heart disease such as high blood pressure and heart disease can be significantly reduced,” adds Fleming.

4 Increase your fiber intake

Not only is it a fiber filling, but also a great way to quickly lower your cholesterol levels.

“Fiber in whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables is known for its ability to lower cholesterol and should be part of your varied diet,” says Eleana Kaidanyan, nutritionist.

5 Try to incorporate intermittent fasting into your daily routine

If you have high cholesterol, intermittent fasting may be the easiest way to get your LDL and HDL levels out into healthier territory in no time.

“Preliminary research suggests intermittent fasting may be a strategy to lower total and bad LDL cholesterol and increase good HDL cholesterol,” says Dr. Don Jackson Blatner, citing a 2018 study published in Clinical Nutrition ESPEN.

If you’re thinking of incorporating fasting into your daily routine, Blatner notes that a 16-8 hour fasting period, during which you eat for eight hours and drink only water for 16 hours, is a popular and sustainable method for many. of people.