https://ria.ru/20211021/paket-1755710561.html

NATO is implementing a package of military measures in response to the “threat” to Russia, the secretary general said

NATO is implementing a package of military measures in response to the “threat” to Russia, the secretary general said – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

NATO is implementing a package of military measures in response to the “threat” to Russia, the secretary general said

NATO, in response to the growing “threat” from Russia, is implementing a whole package of political and military measures, said Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

2021-10-21T23: 42

2021-10-21T23: 42

2021-10-21T23: 42

in the world

jens stoltenberg

NATO

Black Sea

baltics

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0f/1564814535_0 0:3099:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_b52bff71b202c9f213aadd8150a0b6d6.jpg

BRUSSELS, October 21 – RIA Novosti. NATO, in response to the growing “threat” from Russia, is implementing a whole package of political and military measures, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the first day of the NATO Defense Ministers’ meeting in Brussels. “We have agreed on a balanced package of political and military measures in response to this threat, which includes strengthening air defense and missile defense, strengthening conventional forces and assets with fifth-generation jet aircraft, adapting exercises and reconnaissance, increasing the combat readiness and effectiveness of nuclear deterrence, “he said. The Secretary General added that” NATO will continue to support international control over armaments, disarmament and non-proliferation. “Following the first day of the meeting of the NATO defense ministers, the ministers approved a new plan to strengthen the alliance’s defense. Stoltenberg did not disclose the details of the plan. At the same time, according to the Western media, which refer to diplomats, the plan was developed in case of “an attack from Russia on several fronts at once.” This strategy, according to media reports, is confidential and differs from the existing plans for regional defense. In particular, it is indicated that it is aimed at preparing for defense in the event of “a simultaneous attack from Russia in the Baltic region, in the Black Sea, with the possible use of nuclear weapons, pirate attacks on information systems, as well as strikes from space.” NATO does not consider such an attack “inevitable,” but the fact that Russia is developing modern weapons and allegedly moving troops and equipment to the borders of the allies makes such a plan necessary. There has been no official confirmation of the preparation of such a plan yet.

https://ria.ru/20211021/nato-1755678089.html

Black Sea

baltics

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0f/1564814535_345 0:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_adbbfd529c91fe4c258b9068600df896.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, jens stoltenberg, nato, black sea, baltia, russia