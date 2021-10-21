New ruling coalition of the Czech Republic will reconsider relations with Russia – Gazeta.Ru

The draft program of the new ruling coalition of the Czech Republic, which is being formed by the forces of five liberal parties, includes a review of relations with Russia and China. Martin Dvořák, a member of the working group on the preparation of the program, told about this. RIA News”…

“The document under preparation emphasizes the priority of bilateral relations, first of all, with Germany, strategic partnership with Israel and the need to revise relations with Russia and China will also be announced,” he said.

According to Dvorak, who is one of the possible candidates for the post of foreign minister, Prague will focus on human rights and civil society in foreign policy.

Parliamentary elections were held in the Czech Republic on October 8-9, as a result of which won the coalition of liberal forces “Together”, which includes the Civil Democratic Party (CDP), the TOP 09 movement and the Christian Democratic movement. The second place was taken by the currently ruling centrist movement ANO, Prime Minister Andrei Babis.