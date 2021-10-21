Nickel can skyrocket in price due to depletion of stocks, like copper and tin

Schedule nickel at intervals of 1 week

Nickel deserves close scrutiny in the boiling non-ferrous market. The metal has the potential to appreciate further as stocks deplete and the key spread widens, echoing recent developments in copper and tin.

Nickel – used in stainless steel and highly glamorous electric batteries – has risen in price this year, rising above $ 20,000 per tonne to its highest intraday level since 2014. The three-month spot spread has room for further expansion. The last time it was 83 dollars per ton, which is the highest figure in two years. Spread swings have been an important feature for the spot record-setting, which has surged nearly 90% this year, echoing the dynamics of the copper market.

Nickel stocks on the LME are expected to contract for the sixth consecutive month. In China, comparable stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange are down nearly 70% this year. Taken together, this suggests that demand is significantly ahead of supply.

Jake Lloyd-Smith in Singapore, Bloomberg

MarketSnapshot – ProFinance.Ru news and market events in Telegram

On this topic:

An unprecedented squeeze is observed in the copper market

Aluminum renewed 13-year high, nickel 9-year high