Nicole Kidman sometimes loves to pamper her family and personally does beauty and spa treatments

Australian actress Nicole Kidman shares more than just her pampered life, she also enjoys pampering her family as well.

The 53-year-old Oscar winner recently revealed that she loves to personally perform beauty and spa treatments for her husband Keith Urban and children, in particular giving them a pedicure during home spa days. “He’s a pretty unpretentious guy,” she said of 53- summer country star in May Beauty Issue from InStyle…

“Sometimes, however, I pamper my whole family during the day at the spa, massage their feet and give them a pedicure,” she added, noting that she uses SeraLabs products, in which she acts as the global brand ambassador for the company’s current products.

CBD line, Seratopical … “I use Seratopical Heel Souffle for them and for myself at night. It is soft, fluffy and has a great texture. Then I put on my little socks and wake up with the softest feet. It’s so glamorous. “

She has daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10, from Urban, whom she married in June 2006.… The actress, the movie star “Prom” there is also an adopted daughter, Isabella, 28, and a son, Connor, 26, from ex-husband Tom Cruise, 58.

In November, Kidman told Birdie that she took massage courses when she was a teenager after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I became a masseuse and took a course because we couldn’t allow her to massage after chemotherapy and radio wave therapy,” Kidman explained at the time. “We didn’t have enough money. So I learned how to massage. ”

Last month, she gave her older sister Antonia a foot massage in an Instagram video, also using SeraLabs products.

The actress, star of the acclaimed 2020 drama Play Back, previously spoke of the partnership in an interview with People magazine in December.

“I am an avid user of Seratopical products and truly believe in their mission, so it was important for me to join the team more closely and fruitfully,” she said at the time.

Kidman also told the publication InStyle, that the role of Satine from a romantic musical Moulin rouge! her character with the most beautiful look. “I mean, you can’t win by sitting on a trapeze with 100 men in top hats under you, right? Imagine this! ”She said.

“I have a photo in a trailer with my children, who were young at the time,” she added. “I was wearing a top hat, a sequinned corset, fishing nets and stiletto heels, and I was preparing dinner for them. This is, for example: “I do not mind being remembered that way!”