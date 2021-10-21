https://ria.ru/20211020/pentagon-1755454943.html

Americans condemned military aid to Ukraine and recalled Afghanistan

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The statements of the head of the US Department of Defense Lloyd Austin, who during a recent visit to Kiev promised Ukraine “unshakable support”, accused Russia of the war in Donbass, and also demanded that Moscow “end the occupation of Crimea”, did not find understanding among the subscribers of the official YouTube channel Forbes Breaking News. Commentators recalled how the United States’ aid ended for Afghanistan, and also complained about the inconsistency of the current head of the Pentagon. “Go back to your basement, Austin. You have already forgotten about Afghanistan. But we have not,” with the nickname Jose Goncalves. “How can they say anything when they left the Americans in Afghanistan?” – observed Mr Green Thumb. “After our show of strength in Afghanistan, I am surprised that Russia did not raise the stakes in Crimea in any way,” commentator E Hoffman noted. “If we do not have confidence in him and Miley (Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Miley – Ed.), Then how President Putin will listen to him, “- said, in turn, John Mac. Commentator Tracy Perez called on the Pentagon to deal more with the problems of the United States. “Austin needs to worry more about our country, stop trying to wake up the military and start working on our defense!” – he wrote. “Austin was hired for a change. He is completely incompetent, like the rest of the Biden administration.” … Arms supplies to Kiev, including Javelin, were approved by the White House in 2017, during the rule of Donald Trump. Moreover, the previous administration, Barack Obama, refused to do this, despite repeated requests from the Ukrainian side. Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated after the reunification of Crimea with Russia and against the background of the armed conflict in Donbass. The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the internal affairs of the state, and in January 2015 they officially declared it an “aggressor country.” Western countries supported Kiev in the confrontation with Moscow and imposed sanctions against it.

