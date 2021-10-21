Non-working days again: updated weekend schedule in November 2021

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on vacations for adults from October 30 to November 7 inclusive. In fact, three non-working days are added to the planned weekends and holidays in honor of the National Unity Day.

Recall that in November 2021 there is one holiday in the production calendar of the Russian Federation – on the 4th day, National Unity Day is celebrated. Since November 4 this year falls on Thursday, Friday 5 November also becomes non-working. Next comes Saturday and Sunday. In general, it turns out four weekends in a row – November 4-7.

The day before, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the introduction of non-working days in Russia with the preservation of wages for workers from October 30 to November 7 inclusive. Such an initiative was earlier made by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. According to the official and the head of state, non-working days are introduced in connection with the tense epidemiological situation for coronavirus infection.

Thus, for a number of Russians, the weekend will last nine days – from October 30 to November 7. Basically, such long vacations will affect employees of budgetary institutions. Private businesses often work on a shift schedule (for example, 2/2). In addition, transport and shops will continue to function, respectively, employees from these areas will not be affected by nine-day non-working days.

If non-working days are taken into account, the first week of November (from 1 to 7) falls out of the working schedule. Further, for the Russians who work five days, six more days off await: November 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.

We add, according to the presidential decree, the heads of the regions have the right to establish additional non-working days until October 30 or extend them after November 7 (or set earlier and extend).

The administration of the Tomsk region informed vtomske.ru that they would not announce non-working days in the region from October 23rd. Non-working days will be dates from October 30 to November 7.

“Further decisions will be made based on the epidemiological situation,” the administration said.

The editors of vtomske.ru ask residents of Tomsk to take care of their health, limit social contacts and, if possible, stay at home. Take care of yourself!