Non-working days cover two incubation periods of the “delta” strain – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

– The incidence of coronavirus is on the rise and is higher than last year: in a month it has grown almost fourfold, and the number of hospitalizations – threefold. The incidence rate this fall due to the arrival of the “delta” strain is not only not lower than last year, but even 80% higher.

– The number of people with stable vaccination immunity is less than 3 million 400 thousand people. According to the conclusions of epidemiologists, vaccination against coronavirus provides maximum efficiency during the first 5-6 months. Thus, at the moment the real number of Muscovites with stable vaccination immunity is not 5 million, but less than 3 million 400 thousand people.

– The incidence of ARVI is growing. Unlike last year, Moscow has seen a sharp increase in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections among children and adults, 1.5 times higher than last year. This creates a high additional burden on the medical system and the threat of serious complications for patients.

– Epidemiculi are one of the most effective epidemiological measures for big cities. The total separation and breaking of contacts, according to epidemiologists, give the fastest and most significant effect. This can be seen in the example of Moscow itself. After the New Year holidays, in the first week of January, the incidence fell by 31% and was marked by a further steady decline. Even after the May holidays this year, the temporary disunity has led to a slowdown in the rate of increase in the incidence.

– For the epidemic, the period is specially selected, which many Russians associate with the opportunity to relax and take a break. For example, in the week of November 1, only three working days were expected, and many have planned a vacation during this time. This period is traditionally not associated with shopping, restaurants and noisy meetings. At the same time, according to the observation of epidemiologists, the incubation period of the “delta” strain is up to 5 days, so the separation of contacts for 11 days will cover two such periods.

This period should help the city fight the virus. Epidecaniculum effect most of all depends on the jointly responsible behavior of the townspeople. It is best to spend this time with your family and loved ones, to be at home, to go to the country house in a narrow circle, minimizing the number of contacts as much as possible.

“I understand that any restrictions cannot cause joy, but, unfortunately, the aggravated situation leaves us no other choice. None of the decisions over these one and a half years has been simple, but all steps are being taken in the interests of Muscovites in order to return as soon as possible. to a normal lifestyle, as far as possible in a pandemic, “said Anastasia Rakova